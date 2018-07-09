Egyptian court orders release of news editor

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has ordered the release of the editor of an independent news website accused of an array of charges, including membership in the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

The Giza criminal court said Adel Sabri would be released on bail of 10,000 Egyptian pounds, or about $560. He is expected to leave jail later Monday.

The Masr al-Arabia website was shuttered upon Sabri's arrest in April, a day after authorities announced that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi had won a second, four-year term in office with 97 percent of the vote.

Sabri is accused of publishing false news and managing an unlicensed website.

Egypt has regularly detained and prosecuted journalists since the military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013, part of a wider crackdown on dissent.