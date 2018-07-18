European Commission gives OK to Kosovo's visa liberalization

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A top European Commission official says that Kosovo has met all standards to enjoy visa liberalization.

Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Wednesday called on the European Council and Parliament to approve the free movement of Kosovo citizens without visas in Europe's Schengen travel zone.

After the Council gives the OK, the European Parliament is to vote on the issue.

In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, which Belgrade still rejects.

Serbia and Kosovo have been in EU-mediated negotiations since 2011. The EU considers the talks as key for the country, which has achieved significant improvements in governance and conditions for minorities in recent years.

Some 4,500 NATO-led peacekeepers are still stationed in Kosovo.