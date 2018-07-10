Ex-Panama President Martinelli hospitalized before hearing

Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli is escorted away in handcuffs during a recess in his hearing at the Supreme Court in Panama City, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Martinelli was extradited from the United States to face political espionage and embezzlement charges. less Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli is escorted away in handcuffs during a recess in his hearing at the Supreme Court in Panama City, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Martinelli was extradited from the ... more Photo: Arnulfo Franco, AP Ex-Panama President Martinelli hospitalized before hearing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The family and lawyers for former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli called again on Tuesday for his release from jail after he was hospitalized for a second time since his extradition from the United States last month.

A judge suspended a hearing Tuesday at which Martinelli was supposed to appear.

His wife, Marta de Martinelli, said he was hospitalized Monday evening with high blood pressure and other problems. She said the stress of pre-trial confinement and the hearings are jeopardizing his health.

So far the courts have not agreed to free him pending trial.

Martinelli was president from 2009 to 2014 and is facing charges of illegally intercepting communications and embezzlement among others. He denies any wrongdoing.