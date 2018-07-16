Ex-rebel leader in Colombia refuses Senate seat in protest

Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Ivan Marquez, a former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives a press conference in Bogota, Colombia. Marquez, one of 10 former FARC members recently elected to a seat in the country's Congress, said Monday, July 16, 2018 that he is refusing to take office out of protest that the government has yet to meet terms of the peace agreement with the FARC. less FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Ivan Marquez, a former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives a press conference in Bogota, Colombia. Marquez, one of 10 former FARC members ... more Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Ex-rebel leader in Colombia refuses Senate seat in protest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former rebel leader recently elected to Colombia's Senate said Monday he's refusing to take office out of protest.

Ivan Marquez said that the government has yet to meet terms of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Marquez is one of 10 former FARC members recently elected to a seat in the country's Congress. The rebels were promised that number of seats as part of the accord.

In a letter, Marquez accused the U.S. and Colombia of staging a setup that recently led to the jailing of another former FARC leader who is now awaiting extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges.