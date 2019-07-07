Far-right Greek party crashes out of Parliament

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A far-right, anti-immigrant party that had shocked Greek politics by evolving from a marginal, violent neo-Nazi group into Greece's third-largest party during the country's economic crisis has been knocked out of Parliament in the latest national election.

With nearly 95 percent of precincts reporting, the Golden Dawn party has 2.95% of the votes in Sunday's election. That is under the 3 percent needed to be represented in Parliament.

The government's official pollster has declared that the party has no chance to enter Parliament, and party leader Nikos Mihaloliakos admitted as much when he declared in a fiery concession speech that "Golden Dawn is not finished."

Golden Dawn had 18 lawmakers in the outgoing 300-member Parliament, having won 6.99% of the votes in the last national election, in September 2015.