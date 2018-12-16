Father of Strasbourg attacker said his son backed IS group

Security checks as Strasbourg's Christmas market reopens under the protection of police as shoppers return to the market, in Strasbourg, France, Saturday Dec. 15, 2018. French police shot and killed the man who they believed attacked Strasbourg's Christmas market on Tuesday killing four people. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias, AP

PARIS (AP) — The man described as the father of the 29-year-old suspect in this week's deadly Christmas market attack in Strasbourg says his son subscribed to the beliefs of the Islamic State group.

The state-run TV channel France 2 showed an interview with Abdelkrim Chekatt on Saturday night, two days after the son was killed in a confrontation with three police officers in his childhood neighborhood in Strasbourg following a massive manhunt. Four people died in the Tuesday night attack.

The father said he had last seen Cherif Chekatt three days before the attack.

He said he'd tried in the past to dissuade his son from believing IS propaganda.

The father and mother and two siblings were among seven people held for questioning. French media reported that the family members were released.