Former Catalan leader says from jail: 'We are not criminals'





















Photo: Bodo Marks, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 A man with a Catalan Independence flag and other demonstrators stand in front of the Neumuenster prison, Germany, Saturday March 31, 2018. Former Catalonia separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on Sunday on a European arrest warrant and is jailed in Neumuenster. German authorities are due to decide on his extradition. The Spanish Supreme Court has charged the 55-year-old separatist leader with rebellion. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) less A man with a Catalan Independence flag and other demonstrators stand in front of the Neumuenster prison, Germany, Saturday March 31, 2018. Former Catalonia separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in ... more Photo: Bodo Marks, AP Image 2 of 6 Demonstrators hold posters reading: 'Spain is not a democracy' and ' Catalonia is not Spain' during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 1, 2018. less Demonstrators hold posters reading: 'Spain is not a democracy' and ' Catalonia is not Spain' during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration ... more Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Image 3 of 6 A woman holds a poster during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's formerleader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 1, 2018. A woman holds a poster during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's formerleader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Image 4 of 6 People with a banner lead a protest in front of the Reichstag building, condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The banner reads: 'No support for Spain's political justice - Free Puigdemon and the Catalan political prisoners'. less People with a banner lead a protest in front of the Reichstag building, condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April ... more Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Image 5 of 6 A man holds a poster reading: 'Free our President ' during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 1, 2018. less A man holds a poster reading: 'Free our President ' during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 1, ... more Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Image 6 of 6 Demonstrators gather in front of the Neumuenster prison, Germany, Saturday March 31, 2018. Former Catalonia separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on Sunday on a European arrest warrant and is jailed in Neumuenster. German authorities are due to decide on his extradition. The Spanish Supreme Court has charged the 55-year-old separatist leader with rebellion. Poster reads: Freedom. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) less Demonstrators gather in front of the Neumuenster prison, Germany, Saturday March 31, 2018. Former Catalonia separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on Sunday on a European arrest warrant and ... more Photo: Bodo Marks, AP Former Catalan leader says from jail: 'We are not criminals' 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says in a jail interview with two German members of parliament that he is "not a criminal" and that the campaign for the Spanish region's independence is based on democracy and nonviolence.

Puigdemont said in an audio recording of the visit that "we are not criminals. We won the elections twice."

Puigdemont has been detained in Germany on a European arrest warrant. Spain accuses the 55-year-old of rebellion in organizing an unauthorized referendum. German authorities are considering Spain's request to extradite him.

He said "the crime of rebellion demands the use of violence, and there is no violence so there is no rebellion."

The recording of Sunday's visit was published Monday by the weltnetz.de alternative journalism platform.