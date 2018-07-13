France plans new counterterrorism units, as threat persists

PARIS (AP) — France is beefing up its counterterrorism powers and creating new bodies to track radicalized inmates and better identify extremists at risk of turning to violence.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced 32 new measures Friday, the latest government effort to head off extremist violence after three years that have seen multiple deadly attacks.

The plan includes creating a new terrorism prosecutor's office and concentrating leadership of counterterrorism activities with the DGSI domestic intelligence agency.

It also calls for a new unit to monitor terrorist convicts and radicalized inmates, and one to identify what pushes radicals to commit violent acts.

"The threat has evolved. We need to adapt ourselves," Philippe said.

More than 200 people have been killed in extremist attacks in France in recent years, and security is especially high for Bastille Day celebrations this weekend.