This satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Facility in Syria on Saturday, April 14, 2018, following a U.S.-led allied missile attack. U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses early Saturday. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe via AP) THE DIGITALGLOBE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED

Syrian-Americans express their anger at the missile strikes on their homeland during an anti-war rally opposing the military strikes by Western countries in Syria, in downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, April 14, 2018. On Saturday, those commemorating Syria's independence from France in 1946, called the missile strikes by the U.S., Britain and France illegal.

BEIRUT (AP) — France is urging Russia to join a push for a political solution in Syria after joint U.S., French and British attacks on Syrian chemical weapons sites.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview published Sunday in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that "we should join our efforts to promote a political process in Syria that would allow a way out of the crisis."

France has continued to talk regularly with Russia even as East-West tensions have grown. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, hours before the Western missile strikes.

Western countries blamed Syria's government for a chemical attack on a rebel-held area earlier this month that killed more than 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia denied the allegations.