Photo: Matthias Bein, AP
Wind and white frost have formed an ice sculpture on Brocken mountain in the Harz region, Germany, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
An aerial photo shows a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-corvered forests of the Pilis Mountain near Pilisszentlaszlo, 30 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP) less
An aerial photo shows a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-corvered forests of the Pilis Mountain near Pilisszentlaszlo, 30 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP) less
An aerial photo shows a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-corvered forests of the Pilis Mountain near Pilisszentlaszlo, 30 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP) less
Strollers take a rest at the Wallberg chapel near Rottach-Egern, southern Germany, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Strollers walk in front of the Wallberg chapel near Rottach-Egern, southern Germany, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
A man pulls a child along in a sledge in Salisbury, England, Sunday March 18, 2018 as the wintry snap keeps its grip on the UK. (Rod Minchin/PA via AP)
A man walks his dog across a field in Salisbury, England, Sunday March 18, 2018 as the wintry snap keeps its grip on the UK. (Rod Minchin/PA via AP)
Highland cows are photographed as they graze in the Kilpatrick Hills near Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday March 18, 2018, as the cold snap keeps a grip of the UK. (John Linton/PA via AP)
A newborn lamb runs in the snowy weather near Canterbury, southeast England, as the wintry snap keeps its grip on the UK, Sunday March 18, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Snow covers rooftops as the cold snap keeps a grip on the UK, near Rochester, England, Sunday March 18, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
A polar bear curls up in the fresh snow in its enclosure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)
A dog looks over a wall in front of a house covered in ice, at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, March 19, 2018. Due to strong winds, water hit four houses near the sea front and freezing temperatures resulted in the houses being covered in layers of ice. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) less
A view of a house covered in ice, at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, March 19, 2018. Due to strong winds, water hit four houses near the sea front and freezing temperatures resulted in the houses being covered in layers of ice. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) less
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Croatian emergency crews and soldiers are struggling to contain the swollen Sava River that has reached record levels southeast of the capital, Zagreb.

Authorities say water levels Monday by the town of Jasenovac exceeded the highest-ever recorded by some 10 centimeters (4 inches). About a dozen houses in a nearby village are cut off. The Croatian state TV channel HRT says residents have refused to evacuate so emergency crews are delivering food and water by boat.

Experts say the Sava is expected to rise further in the coming days due to fresh snow.

To the east, snow and freezing rain have delayed dozens of flights and some trains in Romania amid an unseasonal cold snap.

Valentin Iordache, the spokesman for Bucharest airports, reported 30 flight delays Monday morning due to the wintry weather. Temperatures were around minus 5 Celsius (23 Fahrenheit). Trains running from Bucharest to the Black Sea port of Constanta and the southern city of Craiova were also delayed.

Weather forecasters issued an amber warning Monday for Bucharest and seven counties in southern and eastern Romania for sleet, snow and black ice.

Winter snow has also hit Germany, Hungary and Britain, among other European nations.