French far-right leader Le Pen blasts EU's "broken promises"

Head of France's National Rally Marine Le Pen, pauses, during a press conference, during a visit to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday April 26, 2019. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has described the European Union as a "cemetery of broken promises" at a campaign rally for the European Parliament elections.

Speaking Wednesday in the city of Metz, in eastern France, Le Pen, head of the anti-immigration National Rally party, called the EU an "uncontrolled train." She says "if the people don't stop them, they (EU leaders) won't stop."

Le Pen's supporters, waving French flags, chanted the party's campaign slogan: "We are coming!"

National Rally members — formerly the National Front — traditionally gather every May Day.

Polls suggest the National Rally will be among France's top two vote-getters in the EU election that takes place in France on May 26, along with French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.