Gabon's president makes 1st public appearance since illness

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon's government has released a video showing President Ali Bongo Ondimba meeting with Morocco's king in his first public appearance since Bongo fell ill in October.

The video shared late Monday shows the men sitting and chatting in front of their national flags as King Mohammed VI visited Bongo, who is recovering at a Rabat hospital.

The 59-year-old president was hospitalized Oct. 24 in Saudi Arabia. Gabon's government said he suffered dizziness, but some media reports suggested he'd had a stroke.

Bongo was transferred last week to Morocco to convalesce. His government says he thanked the king for welcoming him.

Bongo has ruled the oil-rich Central African nation since 2009, assuming power in a contested election after the death of his father, who had ruled since 1967.