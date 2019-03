Gaza demonstrators gather for anniversary march

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Crowds of Palestinians are heading to rallying points near the Israeli border fence an hour before the planned mass rally to mark one year of weekly protests in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of volunteers in fluorescent vests prepared to restrain demonstrators from getting too close to the border fence. Ambulances lined up in front of clinics and police supervised encampments erected far from the fence.

Some protesters started approaching the barrier, prompting Israeli forces to respond with tear gas.

Fouad Aishan, 40, came with his five children to the frontier. He said he plans to show his children the Israeli soldiers and return to safety before the march started.

"I come here driven by personal national motivation," he said. "It has nothing to do with what the politicians do."