German prosecutors charge IS suspect with planning attack

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they've filed charges against a 29-year-old Islamic State suspect accused of planning a vehicular attack in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe.

Dasbar W., a German citizen whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, faces charges of membership in a terrorist organization and planning an act of violence.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that the man is accused of distributing IS propaganda online starting in 2015 and joining and training with the group in Iraq in 2016.

They allege upon his return to Germany in July 2017 he embarked on planning his attack, scouting locations and trying to find a job as a delivery driver.

They say he was planning an attack on crowds around an outdoor skating rink when arrested shortly before Christmas last year.