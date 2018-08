In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo police officers run during protests in Chemnitz, Germany. Authorities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz were braced for rival protests Monday amid tensions over the killing of a man in what police described as a dispute between "several people of various nationalities." The killing sparked spontaneous protests by hundreds of people late Sunday in Chemnitz, a city where almost a quarter voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany party last year. (Andreas Seidel/dpa via AP) less