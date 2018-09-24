Germany continues evicting protesters from forest

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in western Germany say they are continuing to evict dozens of environmental protesters from a forest after the operation was suspended last week due to the death of a journalist there.

The German news agency dpa reported that the interior ministry of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia announced Monday that evictions would start again at Hambach forest, set to be cleared to make way for a coal mine.

Last week, a 27-year-old reporter fell to his death from a rope bridge in the forest. Authorities said it appeared to be an accident.

The protesters have been camping in the trees in recent weeks to try to prevent the ancient woodland's clearance. They argue that Germany should stop extracting and burning fossil fuels