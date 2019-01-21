Germany transfers more asylum seekers to other EU countries

FILE- In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo a woman and a child, along with other migrants and refugees, are transferred to a train bound for another German city, shortly after their arrival in Munich. Germany says that for the first time it has transferred more asylum seekers to other European Union countries than it took in from other EU countries. (Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP) less FILE- In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo a woman and a child, along with other migrants and refugees, are transferred to a train bound for another German city, shortly after their arrival in Munich. Germany says ... more Photo: Andreas Gebert, AP Photo: Andreas Gebert, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Germany transfers more asylum seekers to other EU countries 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says that in a first, more asylum-seekers were transferred to other European Union countries than Germany took in last year.

Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said Germany relocated 9,209 people in 2018 under the EU regulation that requires asylum applications to be handled in the first country a person seeking protection reached in Europe.

Germany took in 7,580 people from other EU countries under the same rule last year.

The sending-receiving was disproportionately reversed in 2016, when Germany assigned 3,968 asylum-seekers elsewhere in the EU but accepted 12,091 from other countries.

More than 1 million migrants have applied for asylum in Germany since 2015, but the country has toughened its asylum laws and tried to deport more people than it did previously.