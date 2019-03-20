Gunmen fire on uranium convoy in Brazil; no injuries

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The company that operates a nuclear plant in Brazil says that gunmen fired on a convoy carrying uranium fuel, but says they weren't targeting the radioactive material.

Gunmen shot at police cars accompanying the convoy Tuesday near the city of Angra dos Reis, where the plant is located.

A statement by the Eletronuclear company says bandits were frightened by the appearance of police vehicles and shot at one. It says police returned fire, but there were no injuries.

The company said Wednesday the uranium made it safely to the plant.

Drug traffickers are known to operate in the area.