Gunmen kill 4 in northwestern Pakistan along Afghan border

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says unknown gunmen fatally shot three local tourists and their driver in a tribal region along the Afghanistan border.

Ikhlaq Bangash, deputy administrator in South Waziristan, said Saturday a group of tourists from Dera Ismail Khan were camping in the Momi Karam area when the gunmen struck Friday night.

Bangash said the attackers torched the camp after shooting the tourists and fleeing. The victims' bodies were transported to their hometown.

No group has claimed responsibility but Islamic militants had sanctuaries in the tribal region up until a 2009 Pakistani army operation. The army eventually claimed the area cleared of militants with most militants escaping to Afghanistan but some sporadically strike back.