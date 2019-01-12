Hamas unveils its findings on botched Israeli raid

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A spokesman for the armed wing of Gaza's ruling Hamas has unveiled the group's findings into an Israeli intelligence mission that went awry, saying it aimed to install devices to monitor Hamas' communications.

In a televised statement Saturday, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said the 15-member undercover force infiltrated Gaza under the cover of fog, planning to install telecom equipment to wiretap Hamas' landline communications network. He showed still images of tools, including drills and machine saws, but provided no further supporting evidence.

The botched raid in November sparked the heaviest cross-border violence between Israel and Gaza militants since a 2014 war.

Hamas members stopped the force in a civilian car at a checkpoint, prompting a gunfire fight that killed two militants and a force member.