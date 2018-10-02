House fire in United Arab Emirates kills 8 family members

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire tore through a villa in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, killing eight members of one Emirati family and injuring another person, authorities said.

Al-Bayan, a state-run newspaper in Dubai, said the dead included six children and two women. It quoted officials as saying they died from smoke inhalation.

Abu Dhabi officials urged the public to "stick to safety measures at home and ensure the maintenance of fire-prevention equipment," without giving any further details on the measures.

A similar fire killed seven children in the UAE sheikhdom of Fujairah in January. That prompted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler and the UAE's prime minister and vice president, to say the country would install fire alarms in all citizens' homes.

Last year, a house fire in neighboring Oman killed 10 members of the same family.