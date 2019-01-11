Hundreds protest in Sudan, tear gas used to disperse them

CAIRO (AP) — Protests calling for the resignation of Sudan's autocratic President Omar al-Bashir are ongoing in and around the capital Khartoum, with activists circulating videos showing hundreds marching at, at least, half a dozen sites.

Eyewitnesses said that police fired tear gas at demonstrators and automatic rifles in the air to break up the gatherings, which began as Friday noon prayers ended, and also took place in Sudan's second city of Omdurman. They spoke anonymously for fear of reprisals.

The marches, now in their fourth week, are keeping pressure on al-Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years and appears to seek to remain in his post. The unrest shows no sign of abating and with opposition fractured, there appears to be no clear replacement should al-Bashir be forced out.