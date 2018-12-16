Hungary sees another day of anti-government protests

Anti-government demonstrators march under Christmas decorations in the city centre of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Protesters are demonstrating against recent changes to the labour laws. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Several thousand protesters have marched peacefully through Budapest for a fourth day to oppose laws introduced by the Hungarian government that critics say will restrict workers' rights.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans and braved sub-zero temperatures while gathered on Sunday in front of parliament, where speakers denounced changes to the labor code lawmakers approved Wednesday.

The demonstrations have attracted participants from across Hungary's spectrum. They include members of Jobbik, which started out as a radical right movement and has worked to reframe itself as a "peoples'" party.