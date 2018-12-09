Hunger, lice, filth: Moroccan migrant camp shows challenges

A sub-Saharan migrant shows injuries he sustained while trying to scale the Ceuta fence, at Ouled Ziane camp in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark global migration agreement next week, hundreds of migrants are languishing in a Casablanca camp rife with hunger, misery and unsanitary conditions. These sub-Saharan Africans who dream of going to Europe are a symbol of the problems world dignitaries are trying to address with the U.N.'s first migration compact. less A sub-Saharan migrant shows injuries he sustained while trying to scale the Ceuta fence, at Ouled Ziane camp in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark ... more Photo: Mosa'ab Elshamy, AP Photo: Mosa'ab Elshamy, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Hunger, lice, filth: Moroccan migrant camp shows challenges 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark global migration agreement, hundreds of migrants are languishing in a Casablanca camp rife with hunger, misery and unsanitary conditions.

These sub-Saharan Africans who dream of going to Europe are a symbol of the problems world dignitaries are trying to address with the U.N.'s first migration compact being finalized at a conference in Marrakech on Monday and Tuesday.

Rising numbers of migrants live in the makeshift camp on a soccer field near a busy Casablanca bus station. Scant food, lack of heat, no sanitation, lice and respiratory infections are the main worries at the Oulad Ziane camp.

Morocco is a major source of Europe's migrants but is also a transit country and magnet for other Africans fleeing poverty.