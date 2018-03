In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, a U.S. instructor in a bomb suit inspects a suspected bomb, during a training drill on how to respond to a bomb threat and how to detonate the device at the Jordan International Police Training Center, in the Jordanian town of al-Muwaqqar, about 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the capital, Amman. Jordan has become a regional center for training visiting counterterrorism forces from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with key programs backed by the United States. less