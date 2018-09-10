India faces protests over rising fuel prices

Congress party supporters shout slogans as they ride on bullock carts during a protest against fuel price hike and other economy issues in Bangalore, India, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Several political parties participated in the day long strike led by India's main opposition Congress party. less Congress party supporters shout slogans as they ride on bullock carts during a protest against fuel price hike and other economy issues in Bangalore, India, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Several political parties ... more Photo: Aijaz Rahi, AP

An Indian street vendor sits at a closed market during a day long strike in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. India's opposition parties Monday called for a day long strike to protest rising fuel prices among other economy issues. less An Indian street vendor sits at a closed market during a day long strike in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. India's opposition parties Monday called for a day long strike to protest rising fuel prices ... more Photo: Anupam Nath, AP

An Indian vendor sleeps at a closed market during a day long strike in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. India's opposition parties Monday called for a day long strike to protest rising fuel prices among other economy issues. less An Indian vendor sleeps at a closed market during a day long strike in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. India's opposition parties Monday called for a day long strike to protest rising fuel prices among ... more Photo: Anupam Nath, AP



NEW DELHI (AP) — Roads were empty, businesses were closed and schools shut down Monday in parts of India, as opposition politicians looking toward elections called for a nationwide strike over rising fuel prices.

While the strike caused barely a ripple in many cities, protesters burned tires in remote Arunachal Pradesh, threw stones at stores that refused to close in the southern state of Karnataka and stopped buses from running in part of Gujarat. Opposition leaders had called for a complete shutdown, with all businesses, schools and transportation networks closed.

The opposition, with an eye on national elections next year and key state elections later this year, blame the rising prices on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Narendra Modi: Down! Down!" demonstrators chanted at a small New Delhi protest.

Fuel prices are up nearly 15 percent this year in India, largely as a result of the falling value of the Indian rupee.