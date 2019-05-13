Indian PM Modi under fire for comments on Pakistan airstrike

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been skewered by the opposition for going ahead with an airstrike in Pakistan on the mistaken belief that cloudy skies would help India's air force avoid radar detection over experts' advice to delay the operation until the weather cleared.

In a television interview broadcast Saturday, Modi said he used his "raw wisdom" in the operation, believing Indian air force aircraft would benefit from the cloud cover.

The opposition mocked Modi's apparent lack of understanding of surveillance radar signals, which can easily pass through clouds.

India's staggered national elections are underway with the last day of voting set for May 19. Results are expected four days later.

Modi has often mentioned the airstrike while campaigning to project strength in dealing with longtime nuclear-armed rival Pakistan.