Indonesia officials warn against post-election disorder

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin wave to journalists after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Widodo is on track to win a second term, preliminary election results showed Wednesday, in apparent victory for moderation over the ultra-nationalistic rhetoric of his rival Prabowo Subianto.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's top security minister and its military and police chiefs say they will crack down decisively on any attempts to disrupt public order while official results from presidential and legislative elections are tabulated.

Preliminary results show President Joko Widodo has comfortably won a second term, but his challenger Prabowo Subianto is claiming victory, repeating his tactics following his 2014 loss to Widodo.

Security minister Wiranto, who uses a single name, held a press conference Thursday with police and military chiefs and said security forces will "act decisively" against any threats to order and security.

He said the voter turnout of 80.5% gives the winner of the presidential election "high legitimacy." The Election Commission is required to release official results by May 22.