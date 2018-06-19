Iran's Revolutionary Guard chief criticizes open letter

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard has criticized Iranian activists who signed an open letter last week asking Iran's leaders to take part in direct talks with Washington, saying they have "sided with the U.S., the enemy of the people."

The website of the Guard on Tuesday quoted Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying "their recent action is a 100-signature letter asking for talks with Trump. They have accompanied the U.S., the enemy of the people."

"Possibly some of them were assigned" to sign the letter, he said, without offering evidence.

On Sunday, Iranian media reported that 100 Iranian activists, mostly foreign-based, wrote an open letter in which they asked Iranian leaders to hold "direct and unconditional talks" with the U.S. to solve its differences with Washington.