Iranian minister makes public prisoner swap offer to US

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the Asia Society, in New York, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — Iran's top diplomat has made public an offer to the U.S. government for a prisoner swap that he says he made six months ago.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Asia Society Wednesday that Iran has not received a response from the Trump administration. He said, "If they tell you anything else they're lying."

Zarif said the exchange should include all Iranians in U.S. prisons and Iranians sought for extradition to the United States.

He didn't specify who Iran might trade, though he mentioned the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran for nearly three years.

On the other side, he cited extradition cases against an Iranian man held in Germany and an Iranian woman imprisoned in Australia, both on U.S. warrants.