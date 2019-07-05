Iraq celebrates naming Babylon a UNESCO World Heritage site

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq is celebrating the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's decision to name the historic city of Babylon a World Heritage Site in a vote in Azerbaijan.

Friday's vote comes after Iraq bid for years for Babylon to be added to the list of World Heritage Sites.

The city on the Euphrates River is about 85 kilometers (55 miles) south of Baghdad.

The 4,300-year-old Babylon -- now mainly an archaeological ruin and two important museums -- is where dynasties have risen and have fallen here since the earliest days of settled human civilization.

Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Minister of Culture Abdul-Amir al-Hamadani congratulated the Iraqi people on the announcement.

The vote comes years after the Islamic State group damaged another Iraq World Heritage site in the country's north, the ancient city of Hatra.