Irish voters chose a president in a nationwide ballot

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar casts his vote in the Irish Presidential Election, at Castleknock in Dublin, Friday Oct. 26, 2018.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives to cast his vote in the Irish Presidential Election, at Castleknock in Dublin, Friday Oct. 26, 2018.

Incumbent Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes at the polling station in Pheonix Park, Dublin, Ireland, Friday Oct. 26, 2018.

Irish presidential candidate Peter Casey poses after casting his vote at the polling station in Greencastle National School, Ireland, in the Irish Presidential Election, Friday Oct. 26, 2018.





LONDON (AP) — Irish voters are choosing a president in a nationwide election.

Polling stations throughout the country are open Friday with more than 3.2 million people entitled to vote. The official results are expected Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

Six candidates are competing for the mostly ceremonial post, including incumbent President Michael Higgins and challenger Peter Casey.

Voters are also being asked whether they want to remove the crime of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

Official vote counting will begin Saturday morning.