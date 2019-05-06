Israel army lifts restrictions, signals cease-fire with Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says it has lifted protective restrictions on residents in southern Israel, signaling a cease-fire agreement has been reached with Palestinian militants in Gaza to end the bloodiest fighting between the sides since a 2014 war.

In another sign of quiet, Hamas' Al Aqsa radio station also is reporting a cease-fire deal, though there is still no official announcement from the Islamic militant group that rules the oatsal strip.

In fighting since the weekend, Palestinian militants have bombarded Israel with hundreds of rockets, while Israel carried out several hundred airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.

Palestinian medical officials have reported 23 deaths, including at least nine militants as well as two pregnant women and two babies. Four Israelis also were killed from incoming fire.