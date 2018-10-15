Israeli troops kill Palestinian after attempted stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian after he attempted to stab a soldier in the West Bank.

The military says the alleged attacker did not wound any soldiers during Monday's incident. It says troops fired toward him and the he was "neutralized and killed."

The incident comes as security forces continue to search for a Palestinian who shot and killed two Israelis in a West Bank industrial park last week before fleeing the scene. The military also notified the man's family on Monday that it intends to demolish his home in response to the attack.

Israel has faced a three-year wave of Palestinian attacks that in recent months have dwindled but still occur. Critics say Israel uses excessive force against Palestinian attackers.