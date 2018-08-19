Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya in new standoff





































Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 2 of 10 The Aquarius rescue ship enters the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less The Aquarius rescue ship enters the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 3 of 10 Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 4 of 10 Migrants wave from the deck of the Aquarius rescue ship as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants wave from the deck of the Aquarius rescue ship as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 5 of 10 Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 6 of 10 Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 7 of 10 Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 8 of 10 The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterranee in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, is carrying 141 migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea off Libya last Friday but whose landfall was delayed as European states bartered over who would take them. (Raphael Satter/AP photo) less The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterranee in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, is carrying ... more Photo: Raphael Satter, AP Image 9 of 10 Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five European Union nations in what was described as a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by the aid boat Aquarius in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday, Aug. 10. less Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 10 of 10 The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterranee in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, is carrying 141 migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea off Libya last Friday but whose landfall was delayed as European states bartered over who would take them. (Raphael Satter/AP photo) less The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterranee in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, is carrying ... more Photo: Raphael Satter, AP Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya in new standoff 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

ROME (AP) — Italy's firebrand interior minister is threatening to return to Libya 177 migrants who have been aboard an Italian coast guard ship for days following another standoff with Malta.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded Sunday that other European countries take in the migrants after his Maltese counterpart, Michael Farrugia, insisted that the "only solution" is for the Diciotti ship to dock at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

The Diciotti has been off Lampedusa after rescuing the migrants Aug. 16. Italy asked Malta to take them in, but Malta refused, saying the migrant boat wasn't in distress and that the migrants declined Maltese assistance, preferring to continue toward Italy.

In a tweet Sunday, Farrugia accused Italy of rescuing the migrants in Maltese waters "purely to prevent them from entering Italian waters."