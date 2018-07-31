Japan pledges to reduce plutonium stockpile, doesn't say how





FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2012, file photo, spent nuclear fuel rods are stored in a storage pool at the Rokkasho nuclear fuel reprocessing plant, run by Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. in Rokasho village in Aomori prefecture, northern Japan. Japan's nuclear policy-setting panel approved on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, a revised guideline on plutonium use, putting a cap on its stockpile and pledging to eventually reduce it to address international concern. Japan Atomic Energy Commission guideline adopted Tuesday calls for some government oversight to minimize plutonium separation and utilities to cooperate.

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, the Pacific Egret cargo vessel, left, carrying MOX, a mixture of plutonium and uranium fuel, arrives at Takahama nuclear power plant in Takahama, western Japan.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's nuclear policy-setting panel has approved a revised guideline on plutonium use, putting a cap on its stockpile and pledging to eventually reduce it to address international concern.

The Japan Atomic Energy Commission guideline adopted Tuesday calls for some government oversight to minimize plutonium separation and for utilities to cooperate. It doesn't give timeline or targets or say how reduction is possible until a reprocessing plant starts operations in three years.

Japan has 47 tons of plutonium — enough to make 6,000 atomic bombs. The stockpile largely comes from the failed Monju plutonium reactor, forcing Japan to resort to burning plutonium less efficiently in conventional reactors.

Despite security concerns and Washington's pressure, the stockpile isn't decreasing as reactor resume work slowly amid setbacks from the 2011 Fukushima disaster.