Kim Jong Un says he's open to another summit with Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he's open to having a third summit with President Donald Trump if the United States could offer mutually-acceptable terms for an agreement by the end of the year.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday said Kim's speech came during a session of the North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament.

Kim during the speech blamed the collapse of his summit with Trump in February on what he described as unilateral demands by the United States. But he said his personal relationship with the American president remains good.

The United States has said the summit broke down because of the North's excessive demands for sanctions relief in return for limited disarmament measures.