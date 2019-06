Leader of German Social Democrats resigns after vote fiasco

FILE -- In this Monday, May 27, 2019 photo taken with a long time expsure Andrea Nahles, chairwomen of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), leaves after a press conference following a party's board meeting in Berlin, Germany.

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of Germany's center-left Social Democrats, a junior party in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, is resigning after an election debacle in the European Parliament vote.

Andrea Nahles said in a statement Sunday that she wanted "clarity" after questions were raised in recent weeks about her ability to lead the party, showing she lacked members' support.

Nahles said she will be stepping down from her post as chairwoman of the Social Democrats and leader of its parliamentary faction, to ensure that her successors are found "in an orderly fashion."

The Social Democrats fell to third place behind Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Greens in last month's European Parliament election in Germany.