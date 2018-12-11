Lebanon: Israeli operation against tunnels won't affect calm

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, right, meets with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van Der Bellen, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's president says Israel's operation to destroy what it called Hezbollah attack tunnels across the border won't endanger the calm along the frontier.

Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said Tuesday that Lebanon takes the tunnels issue "seriously" and is prepared to "take measures to remove causes of disagreement" after a full report on the situation.

Aoun says the United States has informed Lebanon that Israel has "no aggressive intentions," adding that his country too has "no aggressive intentions."

Israel launched an operation to destroy a series of tunnels last week, showing one to U.N. peacekeepers and calling it a violation of the cease-fire that ended the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

Aoun spoke alongside Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who plans to visit Austrian peacekeepers in the south.