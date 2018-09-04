Libya says death toll from Tripoli clashes climbs to 50

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities say the death toll from fighting between rival armed groups in the capital Tripoli has climbed to at least 50 people including civilians.

The Health Ministry says Tuesday the clashes since late August have left at least 138 others wounded.

The fighting erupted last week between groups from Tripoli and rivals from a town to the south.

The U.N.-backed government has declared a state of emergency in and around the capital.

The U.N. mission in Libya has called for an "urgent dialogue on the security situation" in Tripoli on Tuesday.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and ruler Moammar Gadhafi and led to his death.

Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country's east, each of which are backed by an array of militias.