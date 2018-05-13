In this picture taken March 29, 2018, a commuter waiting for a subway reads from her phone next to an advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news at a train station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s new PM Mahathir Mohamad indicated a controversial anti fake news law will not be repealed but instead be redefined to clearly spell out what constitutes fake news. less
Photo: Vincent Thian, AP
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai attempted to take a pornstar out for dinner.
On Twitter, a fake screenshot of Ajit Pai messaging a pornstar through Twitter to tell her he was a "very big fan" and asking her out for dinner went viral during the mid-December repeal of net neutrality. In reality, the image was fabricated and pushed out by a satire entertainment site.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, STF
Palestinians recognize Texas as part of Mexico
After Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing the city as the capital of Israel, a satire site claimed the Palestinian National Authority reacted to the controversial move by recognizing Texas as part of Mexico.
Photo: House & Brown
Trump ordered execution of Obama-pardoned turkeys
A satirical January 2017 news story that grew in popularity around Thanksgiving claimed that Obama's turkey pardons "were done so in a manner that was both deceitful and hazardous to the American people" and that Trump used his executive powers to destroy the "surviving creatures," reversing Obama's pardons.
Photo: Jabin Botsford
Keanu Reeves ratted out Hollywood elites that use baby blood to get high
In November, a fake news website claimed that Keanu Reeves said Hollywood elites use “the blood of babies to get high" and warned that the revelations were "just the tip of the iceberg." The false news item was even promoted by Google, according to media watchdog Mediamatters
.
Photo: GETTY
Morgan Freeman asked Trump to jail Hillary Clinton
In October, a fake news site claimed Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman asked Trump to jail Clinton for her "unlawful deeds" and to "restore public faith in government institutions."
Photo: Jessica Forde, HONS
Melania Trump stole Michelle Obama's speech
A September 2017 meme featured two similar speeches side by side, claiming one was from Michelle Obama in 2014 and the other from Melania Trump in 2017. While Obama's speech was real and delivered to the United Nations, Trump's speech is fabricated and not actually plagiarized.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Staff
Joel Osteen sailed through flooded Houston after Harvey on a yacht.
A late August news story from a satirical Christian culture site joked that Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen had sailed through Houston after Harvey on his yacht, the "S.S. Blessed,” to hand out copies of his book.
Photo: Richard Vogel, STF
Ohio cemetery exhumes bodies of Confederate soldiers
During the national debate about Confederate symbols and statues in public spaces, an Ohio satire site published an article claiming that the bodies of Confederate soldiers were being removed from their resting place.
Photo: Calla Kessler, The Washington Post
Houston's Waste Management Inc. offers to pick up dead bodies after Trumpcare
While Trumpcare was still being debated in July, a satirical fake news site claimed Waste Managment would offer "weekly pickup" for people killed by the loss of health coverage.
Photo: Jerry Baker, For The Chronicle
Fans clapped at Radiohead band members tuning their instruments, thinking it was a song
A tweet that went viral claimed that fans at a United Kingdom music festival clapped for the band Radiohead as they tuned their instruments.
Photo: Mark C. Austin
Bernie Sanders introduced a bill to force Christian politicians to wear a "scarlet cross"
In June, a satirical Christian news site claimed Bernie Sanders proposed a bill in Congress dubbed the "Hateful Bigot Identification Act," forcing elected Christian officials to wear a visible scarlet cross on their clothing.
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, FRE
Ted Cruz pushed for southern states to build nuclear weapons to stop war against Christians
In June, a fake news site published an article citing a false statement by Senator Ted Cruz, claiming the lawmaker wanted southern states to build a nuclear bomb to defend their "traditional values."
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, STF
Trump calls KFC founder “tremendous Civil War hero"
In May, a humor and satire site claimed Donald Trump called KFC's Colonel Sanders a "Civil War" hero that saved an army at Valley Forge by feeding them with his chicken.
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, STF
Snoop Dogg arrested for inciting violence against Trump
In March, after rapper Snoop Dogg released a music video in which he fires a prank gun at Donald Trump, a fake news site published a story claiming the rapper had been arrested by the Secret Service for "violent threats" against Trump. The false article claimed Snoop Dogg said he hoped someone in the White House would shoot Trump if he was "about to start a war."
Photo: Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images, Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images / /
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — New Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad indicated Sunday that his government will keep a controversial law banning fake news that he once slammed as a tool to curb dissent.
The law, which was rushed through parliament last month ahead of last week's general election, carries a stiff penalty of up to six years in jail and a fine of 500,000 ringgit ($128,000). Mahathir himself was investigated under the law before he led his four-party alliance to a stunning victory in Wednesday's election, ousting the long-ruling coalition.
Mahathir said in a televised broadcast that the law will be redefined to clearly specify what constitutes fake news.
"We will have a clear definition of fake news so that the public and media companies will understand the difference between real and fake news," Mahathir said.
"Although we support the concept of press freedom and freedom of speech, these come with limits," he said. "If anyone purposely tries to cause chaos, they will have to face specific laws that curtail those acts."
Mahathir had said earlier that his government would review the law and may repeal it because it was aimed at curbing dissent.
Critics say the anti-fake news law adds to a range of repressive laws — including a sedition law, a press and publications act, an official secrets act and a security act — that have been used against critics, violated freedom of expression and undermined media freedom.
A Danish citizen became the first person to be convicted under the law last month for making false claims over the killing of a Hamas militant on a video he posted on YouTube.
Other Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore and the Philippines, have also proposed laws to clamp down on fake news.