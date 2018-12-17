2 men die in cold spell in Serbia; schools close in Bosnia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Two men reportedly have frozen to death in Serbia as a cold spell throughout the Balkan region slowed down traffic, disrupted power supplies and closed down schools in some areas.

Serbian state TV reported that the body of a 48-year-old man was found in the snow Monday in a northern village after he apparently died overnight. The channel later reported that another man's body was found in the northwestern town of Sid, also a victim of cold weather. He was 61.

In central Serbia, several villages have been left without electricity. Authorities warned the citizens to pay attention in the streets and parks to branches breaking off trees because of heavy snow.

In Bosnia, schools closed down for two days Monday in the central municipalities of Konjic and Jablanica, while trucks and heavy vehicles have been banned from some snow-covered roads.

Romania's education ministry said it will close down schools in western and southwestern Romania on Tuesday after heavy snowfall hit parts of the country, causing power outages and travel delays.

Already, some schools were closed Monday mainly in western Romania because of power outages, the ministry said.

Bosnian authorities say they have taken a group of migrants who were rescued Sunday after they got lost in a mountainous area on the border with Croatia to a hospital in the nearby town of Bihac.

Two migrants had suffered severe frostbite after spending a day out in the snow-covered area trying to reach the European Union country.