Man, woman sent to hospital over package at UK Parliament
Updated 11:24 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Police in London say two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a suspicious package was found at Britain's Parliament complex.
The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Monday about a package at the Norman Shaw Buildings, which are near the Houses of Parliament and contain lawmakers' offices.
The force says a man and woman have been taken to a hospital as a precaution, and police are investigating.
Last month, a package containing white powder was sent to an office in Parliament. Tests found the powder was not harmful.
