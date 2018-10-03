Margherita Missoni to head M Missoni line for younger women

MILAN (AP) — The Missoni Group says Margherita Maccapani Missoni has been named creative director of their diffusion line that's targeted at younger women.

The fashion house said Wednesday that the 35-year-old designer would be in charge of both styling and positioning the M Missoni ready-to-wear brand. The spring-summer 2020 collection will mark her debut.

Founded in 1998, the M Missoni brand has annual revenues of 50 million euros, one-third of the group's overall turnover. The Missoni group received a cash injection from Italian investment fund FSI earlier this year, but remains 58.8 percent in family hands.

Missioni's creative director, Angela Missoni, welcomed her daughter back to the group, saying "Margherita has demonstrated her considerable skills" both inside and outside the company.