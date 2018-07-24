Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Federal police officers and army soldiers arrive at the dock where an explosion occurred on a ferry in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on February 21, 2018. An explosion, apparently caused by a mechanical failure, on a ferry that runs between the touristic Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel, in the Mexican Caribbean, left three Canadians and 15 Mexicans injured on Wednesday, local authorities reported. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Police patrol cars stay in position after a shooting that erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR AND ERICK GRAJALES less
Photo: STR, ERICK GRAJALES/AFP/Getty Images
Mexican soldiers evacuate civilians from a shopping center in the vicinity of the place where a shooting erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
A Kalashnikov assault rifle found in the site where a shooting erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Police investigators work on the crime scene where a shooting erupted after an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Policemen take suspects of a shooting after another shooting against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution under custody, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans at a popular beach resort. Monday's shooting at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival rocked Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Policemen take cover during a shooting after another shooting against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans at a popular beach resort. Monday's shooting at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival rocked Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Mexican marines arrive at the place where a shooting erupted after an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans at a popular beach resort. Monday's shooting at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival rocked Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
A forensic investigator walks inside the Blue Parrot club, one day after a deadly early morning shooting in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Mexican authorities said Tuesday they are investigating whether extortion, street-level drug sales or a murder plot was the motive behind a shooting at an electronic music festival at a Caribbean resort town that left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, STF
People remain in the street outside the Blue Parrot nightclub as firefighters and police agents patrol the area in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP PHOTO / VICTOR VARGAS / MAXIMUM QUALITY AVAILABLEVICTOR VARGAS/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: VICTOR VARGAS, AFP/Getty Images
Mexican police agents patrol near a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
View of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) less
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Keep scrolling to see where the most and least dangerous states to travel to in Mexico are.
Photo: DEA / ARCHIVIO J. LANGE/De Agostini/Getty Images
Veracruz state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest city: Veracruz, Coatzacoalcos and Córdoba
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: DEA / ARCHIVIO J. LANGE/De Agostini/Getty Images
Tamaulipas state: Level 4: Do Not Travel
Largest cities: Reynosa, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo
Do not travel due to crime. Violent crimes such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault are common. less
Photo: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images
Colima state: Level 4: Do Not Travel
Largest cities: Manzanillo and Tecomán
Violent crime and gang activity widespread.
Photo: HECTOR GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images
Guanajuato state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: León, Irapuato and Celava
Exercise increased caution due to crime
Photo: Nino Hilal/Flickr Vision
Guerrero state: Level 4: Do Not Travel
Largest cities: Acapulco, Chilpancingo, Iguala
Do not travel due to crime.
Photo: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP/Getty Images
Michoacán state: Level 4: Do Not Travel
Largest cities: Morelia, Uruapan, Lázaro Cárdenas
Do not travel due to crime.
Photo: ENRIQUE CASTRO/AFP/Getty Images
Sinaloa state: Level 4: Do Not Travel
Largest cities: Culiacán, Mazatlán and Guasave
Do not travel due to crime. Violent crime is widespread.
Photo: RASHIDE FRIAS/AFP/Getty Images
Chihuahua state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua City and Delicias
Violent crime and gang activity are widespread.
Photo: HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Durango state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Durango, Gómez Palacio and Ciudad Lerdo
Violent crime and gang activity along the highways are common.
Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Coahuila state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Saltillo, Ciudad Acuña and Monclova
Violent is wiedspread.
Photo: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images
Jalisco state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Guadalajara, Zapopan and Puerto Vallarta
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Jalisco state.
Photo: ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images
Estado de Mexico state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Ecatepec de Morelos, Nezahualcóyotl and Toluca
Violent crime is common in parts of Estado de Mexico.
Photo: /AFP/Getty Images
Nayarit state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Tepic and
Ixtlán del Rio
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nayarit state.
Photo: Brian Vander Brug/LA Times Via Getty Images
Nuevo Leon state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Monterrey, Guadalupe, Apodaca
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nuevo Leon state.
Photo: JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images
Sonora state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Hermosillo, Ciudad Obregón and Nogales
Reconsider travel due to crime. Sonora is a key location utilized by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks. less
Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images
Zacatecas state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Guadalupe and Sombrerete
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Zacatecas state.
Photo: HECTOR GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images
Morelos state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: Cuernavaca, Jiutepec and Cuautla
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Morelos state.
Photo: AGF/UIG Via Getty Images
Mexico City: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: John Gress/Corbis Via Getty Images
Baja California state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: La Paz, San Jose del Cabo, Ciudad Constitución
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images
Aguascalientes state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Baja California Sur state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images
San Luis Potosi state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Largest cities: San Luis Potosí, Soledad de Graciano Sánchez and Ciudad Valles
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of San Luis Potosi state.
Photo: AGF/UIG Via Getty Images
Campeche state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest city: Campeche
Police presence and emergency response are extremely limited outside of the state capital.
Photo: AGF/UIG Via Getty Images
Yucatan state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Mérida and Valladolid
Exercise increased caution due to crime. Police presence and emergency response are extremely limited outside of the state capital. less
Photo: MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images
Oaxaca state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Oaxaca, San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec, Salina Cruz
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: MARIO VAZQUEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Chiapas state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tapachula and San Cristóbal de las Casas
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: MIGUEL TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images
Hidalgo state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Pachuca, Tulancingo and Tizayuca
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: Marka/UIG Via Getty Images
Puebla state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Puebla, Tehuacán and Cholula de Rivadavia
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Querétaro state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest city: Querétaro City
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: DEA / ARCHIVIO J. LANGE/De Agostini/Getty Images
Quintana Roo state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Cancún, Chetumal and Cozumel
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: DEA / C. SAPPA/De Agostini/Getty Images
Tabasco state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Villahermosa, Cárdenas and Comalcalco
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Tlaxcala state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Largest cities: Villa Vicente Guerrero, Huamantla and Chiautempan
Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An online news site based in the beachside community of Playa del Carmen said its director was shot to death Tuesday, the second journalist for the news site to have been killed in less than a month.
Playa News Aqui y Ahora said Ruben Pat Cauich was killed on a street Playa del Carmen, a resort town on Mexico's Caribbean coast that has been hit by violence.
The site wrote in a statement "Now it is two from our team, Governor, when will the lack of public safety in our state end?"
The municipal government of Playa del Carmen said Pat Cauich was killed outside a bar. The city said it respected journalists and freedom of expression and pledged to assist state prosecutors in investigating the killing.
In late June, a gunman killed Playa News police reporter Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib at a bar. Both men's last names are common in the local Maya population.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Pat Cauich told the organization in June 2017 that he had been beaten, detained overnight and threatened by police in Playa del Carmen due to his reporting.
He told the CPJ at the time that the officers warned him "to stop publishing articles about a local police chief, and that I knew what would be coming to me if I didn't."
Pat Cauich said the police had been angered by an article about purported narco-banners that were hung around the city accusing the chief of being in league with a criminal gang, CPJ reported.
Jan-Albert Hootson, Mexico representative for the CPJ, said he last spoke to Pat Cauich in early July, several days after Chan Dzib's killing. Pat did not mention any recent direct threats against him but said the situation was very tense there.
"Quintana Roo, particularly the region of Playa del Carmen and Felipe Carrillo Puerto, has been a very dangerous place for journalists in recent years," Hootson said.
He confirmed that Pat was enrolled in a government program known as "the mechanism" that gives journalists and activists certain protections such as panic buttons, home security systems and in some cases bodyguards.
Playa del Carmen was once a sleepy beach town next to the island of Cozumel, but it has been hit by explosive growth and increasing violence. In January 2017, a shooting at a music festival in Playa del Carmen left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. The shooting apparently involved drug dealing at the festival.
In the first six months of 2018, the coastal state of Quintana Roo — home to the resorts of Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen — saw homicides rise by 132 percent, to the equivalent of about 35 killings per 100,000 population.
More than 30 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the past 5 ½ years.