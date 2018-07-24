Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
The portrait of Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan is seen as his colleagues protest outside the City Hall in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on June 30, 2018. Jose Guadalupe Chan, a reporter for a news website in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, has been shot dead, the state's prosecutor and the site Chan worked for said Saturday. / AFP PHOTO / JOEL TZABJOEL TZAB/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Journalists protest for the murder of their colleague Jose Guadalupe Chan outside the City Hall in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on June 30, 2018. Jose Guadalupe Chan, a reporter for a news website in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, has been shot dead, the state's prosecutor and the site Chan worked for said Saturday. / AFP PHOTO / Joel TZABJOEL TZAB/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Journalists protest for the murder of their colleague Jose Guadalupe Chan outside the City Hall in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on June 30, 2018. Jose Guadalupe Chan, a reporter for a news website in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, has been shot dead, the state's prosecutor and the site Chan worked for said Saturday. / AFP PHOTO / Joel TZABJOEL TZAB/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOEL TZAB, AFP/Getty Images
Federal police officers and army soldiers arrive at the dock where an explosion occurred on a ferry in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on February 21, 2018. An explosion, apparently caused by a mechanical failure, on a ferry that runs between the touristic Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel, in the Mexican Caribbean, left three Canadians and 15 Mexicans injured on Wednesday, local authorities reported. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Federal police officers and army soldiers arrive at the dock where an explosion occurred on a ferry in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on February 21, 2018. An explosion, apparently caused by a

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Police patrol cars stay in position after a shooting that erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR AND ERICK GRAJALES

Police patrol cars stay in position after a shooting that erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as

Photo: STR, ERICK GRAJALES/AFP/Getty Images
Mexican soldiers evacuate civilians from a shopping center in the vicinity of the place where a shooting erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR

Mexican soldiers evacuate civilians from a shopping center in the vicinity of the place where a shooting erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico,

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
A Kalashnikov assault rifle found in the site where a shooting erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR

A Kalashnikov assault rifle found in the site where a shooting erupted ensuing an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Police investigators work on the crime scene where a shooting erupted after an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans Monday at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR

Police investigators work on the crime scene where a shooting erupted after an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Policemen take suspects of a shooting after another shooting against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution under custody, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans at a popular beach resort. Monday's shooting at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival rocked Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR

Policemen take suspects of a shooting after another shooting against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution under custody, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Policemen take cover during a shooting after another shooting against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans at a popular beach resort. Monday's shooting at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival rocked Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR

Policemen take cover during a shooting after another shooting against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Mexican marines arrive at the place where a shooting erupted after an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican authorities investigate whether a feud over local drug sales was behind a nightclub shooting that killed three foreigners and two Mexicans at a popular beach resort. Monday's shooting at the Blue Parrot club during the BPM electronic music festival rocked Playa del Carmen, a usually peaceful Caribbean seaside town. / AFP / STR

Mexican marines arrive at the place where a shooting erupted after an attack against the building of the Quintana Roo State Prosecution, in Cancun, Mexico, on January 17, 2017. The shooting happened as Mexican

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
A forensic investigator walks inside the Blue Parrot club, one day after a deadly early morning shooting in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Mexican authorities said Tuesday they are investigating whether extortion, street-level drug sales or a murder plot was the motive behind a shooting at an electronic music festival at a Caribbean resort town that left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, STF
People remain in the street outside the Blue Parrot nightclub as firefighters and police agents patrol the area in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP PHOTO / VICTOR VARGAS / MAXIMUM QUALITY AVAILABLEVICTOR VARGAS/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: VICTOR VARGAS, AFP/Getty Images
Mexican police agents patrol near a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexican police agents patrol near a nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
View of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor said. Fifteen people were injured, some in the stampede, after at least one shooter opened fire before dawn at the Blue Parrot nightclub during the BPM festival. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

View of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Ro state, Mexico where 5 people were killed, three of them foreigners, during a music festival on January 16, 2017. A shooting erupted at an

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Keep scrolling to see where the most and least dangerous states to travel to in Mexico are.

Photo: DEA / ARCHIVIO J. LANGE/De Agostini/Getty Images
Veracruz state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest city: Veracruz, Coatzacoalcos and Córdoba

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Tamaulipas state: Level 4: Do Not Travel

Largest cities: Reynosa, Matamoros, Nuevo Laredo

Do not travel due to crime. Violent crimes such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault are common.

... more
Colima state: Level 4: Do Not Travel

Largest cities: Manzanillo and Tecomán

Violent crime and gang activity widespread.

Guanajuato state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: León, Irapuato and Celava

Exercise increased caution due to crime

Guerrero state: Level 4: Do Not Travel

Largest cities: Acapulco, Chilpancingo, Iguala

Do not travel due to crime.

Michoacán state: Level 4: Do Not Travel

Largest cities: Morelia, Uruapan, Lázaro Cárdenas

Do not travel due to crime.

Sinaloa state: Level 4: Do Not Travel

Largest cities: Culiacán, Mazatlán and Guasave

Do not travel due to crime. Violent crime is widespread.

Chihuahua state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua City and Delicias

Violent crime and gang activity are widespread.

Durango state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Durango, Gómez Palacio and Ciudad Lerdo

Violent crime and gang activity along the highways are common.

Coahuila state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Saltillo, Ciudad Acuña and Monclova

Violent is wiedspread.

Jalisco state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Guadalajara, Zapopan and Puerto Vallarta

Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Jalisco state.

Estado de Mexico state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Ecatepec de Morelos, Nezahualcóyotl and Toluca

Violent crime is common in parts of Estado de Mexico.

Nayarit state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Tepic and Ixtlán del Rio

Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nayarit state.

Nuevo Leon state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Monterrey, Guadalupe, Apodaca

Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nuevo Leon state.

Sonora state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Hermosillo, Ciudad Obregón and Nogales

Reconsider travel due to crime. Sonora is a key location utilized by the international drug trade and human trafficking networks.

... more
Zacatecas state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Guadalupe and Sombrerete

Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Zacatecas state.

Morelos state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: Cuernavaca, Jiutepec and Cuautla

Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Morelos state.

Mexico City: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Baja California state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: La Paz, San Jose del Cabo, Ciudad Constitución

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Aguascalientes state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Baja California Sur state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

San Luis Potosi state: Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Largest cities: San Luis Potosí, Soledad de Graciano Sánchez and Ciudad Valles

Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of San Luis Potosi state.

Campeche state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest city: Campeche

Police presence and emergency response are extremely limited outside of the state capital.

Yucatan state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Mérida and Valladolid

Exercise increased caution due to crime. Police presence and emergency response are extremely limited outside of the state capital.

... more
Oaxaca state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Oaxaca, San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec, Salina Cruz

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Chiapas state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tapachula and San Cristóbal de las Casas

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Hidalgo state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Pachuca, Tulancingo and Tizayuca

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Puebla state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Puebla, Tehuacán and Cholula de Rivadavia

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Querétaro state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest city: Querétaro City

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Quintana Roo state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Cancún, Chetumal and Cozumel

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Tabasco state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Villahermosa, Cárdenas and Comalcalco

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

Tlaxcala state: Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Largest cities: Villa Vicente Guerrero, Huamantla and Chiautempan

Exercise increased caution due to crime.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An online news site based in the beachside community of Playa del Carmen said its director was shot to death Tuesday, the second journalist for the news site to have been killed in less than a month.

Playa News Aqui y Ahora said Ruben Pat Cauich was killed on a street Playa del Carmen, a resort town on Mexico's Caribbean coast that has been hit by violence.

The site wrote in a statement "Now it is two from our team, Governor, when will the lack of public safety in our state end?"

The municipal government of Playa del Carmen said Pat Cauich was killed outside a bar. The city said it respected journalists and freedom of expression and pledged to assist state prosecutors in investigating the killing.

In late June, a gunman killed Playa News police reporter Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib at a bar. Both men's last names are common in the local Maya population.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Pat Cauich told the organization in June 2017 that he had been beaten, detained overnight and threatened by police in Playa del Carmen due to his reporting.

He told the CPJ at the time that the officers warned him "to stop publishing articles about a local police chief, and that I knew what would be coming to me if I didn't."

Pat Cauich said the police had been angered by an article about purported narco-banners that were hung around the city accusing the chief of being in league with a criminal gang, CPJ reported.

Jan-Albert Hootson, Mexico representative for the CPJ, said he last spoke to Pat Cauich in early July, several days after Chan Dzib's killing. Pat did not mention any recent direct threats against him but said the situation was very tense there.

"Quintana Roo, particularly the region of Playa del Carmen and Felipe Carrillo Puerto, has been a very dangerous place for journalists in recent years," Hootson said.

He confirmed that Pat was enrolled in a government program known as "the mechanism" that gives journalists and activists certain protections such as panic buttons, home security systems and in some cases bodyguards.

Playa del Carmen was once a sleepy beach town next to the island of Cozumel, but it has been hit by explosive growth and increasing violence. In January 2017, a shooting at a music festival in Playa del Carmen left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead. The shooting apparently involved drug dealing at the festival.

In the first six months of 2018, the coastal state of Quintana Roo — home to the resorts of Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen — saw homicides rise by 132 percent, to the equivalent of about 35 killings per 100,000 population.

More than 30 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the past 5 ½ years.