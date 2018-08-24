  • View of the forensic state pantheon in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico on November 21, 2017. During 2017 the figures of homicides counted by the government broke records in several months, while places that had not been hit by violence today are a cause of concern. Grisly killings were once rare in the country's tourism hotspots but have risen in recent years as organized crime has grown. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO ROBLES / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Sylvain ESTIBAL and Yussel GONZALEZ (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP/Getty Images) Photo: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say seven people have been killed in an armed confrontation between gunmen and army troops in the southern state of Guerrero.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that six civilians and one soldier died.

Alvarez says the incident took place Friday morning in the town of El Naranjo when soldiers came under fire.

Guerrero has been a flashpoint for drug cartel violence in Mexico.