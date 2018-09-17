Migrant boat capsizes off Turkey; 2 dead

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish coast guard says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off the coast of Bodrum in southwestern Turkey, killing at least two women. A further 16 people were rescued.

The coast guard said Monday it is searching for one more woman reported missing from the boat. Of those rescued, 15 were from Iraq and one was Syrian.

Hundreds of migrants continue to attempt to reach the Greek islands from the Turkish coast each week, hoping to eventually make their way to more prosperous European Union countries. Others attempt to enter Greece by crossing a river that runs along the land border between the two countries.