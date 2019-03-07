More suspected IS members leave extremists' holdout in Syria

BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Scores of suspected IS members, including foreign fighters, are being screened and searched for concealed weapons and explosives after coming out of the last pocket of territory held by the Islamic State group in Syria.

The men, their faces covered, were divided into three groups — Syrians, Iraqis and those of other nationalities. Their names were taken and they were fingerprinted on Thursday outside the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, where the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by U.S. troops, have been battling the militants since September.

Hundreds have left this week the tiny stretch of land controlled by IS along the eastern banks of the Euphrates River in Deir el-Zour province.

There were no signs of combat and calm prevailed for a fourth day to allow for evacuations.