Nepal's record-setting Everest guide returns as a hero

Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita, 49, is welcomed by his wife at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, May 25, 2019. The Sherpa mountaineer extended his record for successful climbs of Mount Everest with his 24th ascent of the world's highest peak on Tuesday.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Family, friends and supporters have welcomed a veteran Sherpa guide upon his return to Nepal's capital days after his 24th climb of Mount Everest extended his record.

Kami Rita flew back Saturday from Everest to Kathmandu, where he was greeted by the waiting crowd at the airport.

His wife hugged him and the crowd covered him with a cream-colored scarf and offered him yogurt.

The brief celebration at the airport parking area with traditional drums was followed by Rita riding on a truck waving to supporters as they drove out of the airport.

He told reporters he was very happy but was exhausted.

Rita reached Everest's 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak on Tuesday, the second time he had climbed to the summit in a week.