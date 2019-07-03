New report finds anti-Semitism on the rise in Czech Republic

FILE-In this file picture taken on Wednesday, April 28, 2010, some of 92 tombstones that vandals knocked over sit on the ground of a Jewish cemetery in the village of Pristoupim, Czech Republic. A new report by the Jewish community has registered an increased number of anti-Semitic incidents in the Czech Republic last year. The report on anti-Semitism published by the Federation of the Jewish Communities on Wednesday says 347 such attacks were recorded in 2018. less FILE-In this file picture taken on Wednesday, April 28, 2010, some of 92 tombstones that vandals knocked over sit on the ground of a Jewish cemetery in the village of Pristoupim, Czech Republic. A new report by ... more Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New report finds anti-Semitism on the rise in Czech Republic 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PRAGUE (AP) — The Jewish community in the Czech Republic says there was an increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the country last year.

In a report Wednesday, the Federation of the Jewish Communities said there were 347 anti-Semitic attacks in 2018, up by 221 from 2015 when the last equivalent report was published.

Most of the attacks — 93% — appeared on the internet, often on far-right, anti-liberal and pro-Russian media.

The group said there were two physical attacks and three attacks on Jewish property last year. The remainder involved anti-Semitic threats, harassment and verbal abuse.

The report still says the Czech Republic remains a safe country for Jews and anti-Semitism is at a relatively low level compared with other European countries.